A fundraising auction for Hurricane Harvey victims earlier this week brought in over $1 million, including a $210,000 bid for a private lesson from golf legend Tiger Woods.





The lesson for two will take place early next year at the Bluejack National Country Club in Montgomery, Texas, about 50 miles north of Houston. Woods was also the lead designer for the new course at Bluejack.

PGA golfers and Houston residents Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates organized the auction as part of the of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am Fundraiser.

“It’s been amazing,” Stroud told the Houston Chronicle. “This is the best event I have ever been a part of. And this is just the start.”

The pro-am tournament allowed participants the chance to play with both current stars of the sport and legendary players.

Stacy Lewis, a Houston native and 12-time tournament winner on the LPGA tour, took part in the fundraising tournament. Lewis donated her winner’s check of $195,000 from a Labor Day weekend tournament to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Austin native and golf legend Ben Crenshaw, and San Antonio native and five-time PGA tournament winner Patrick Reed, also teed off at the pro-am event. Other sports celebrities included Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, and Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates.

While the participants enjoyed themselves and donated to a worthy cause, Stroud recognized the city’s road to recovery only just beginning.

“We have a long way to go for recovery,” Stroud said. “We want to keep going with this and raise as much as we can and help as many victims as we can.”

“I’m here as a caring Texan,” Crenshaw said. “Houston is close to my heart and I want to help however I can. I’m so glad to see the golf community come together like this for such a meaningful reason.”