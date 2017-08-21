A project to widen the Sam Houston Tollway over the Houston Ship Channel is steaming ahead on schedule

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is making progress on a project to widen the Sam Houston Tollway over the Houston Ship Channel.

Part of Beltway 8, the bridge runs between SH 225 and I-10.

Between 2013 and 2016, traffic on the bridge increased by 40 percent, which authorities say made the bridge congested and dangerous.

As a proposal to widen the bridge entered planning, traffic shifted from a mixed toll bridge to EZ-tag only.





Unveiled in 2015, the project is scheduled to begin in late 2017, widening the bridge to four lanes on each side in addition to an added shoulder.

An illustration of the project was presented by the Harris County Toll Road Authority in April 2015.

The expansion is broken down into three separate projects, two of which are already out for bidding.

Expected to cost $962 million, the new bridge will change the look of the ship channel, bringing an architectural landmark to the industrial waterway.