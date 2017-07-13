A robbery left HPD officers in pursuit last night, and not just once

It was a busy night for the Houston Police Department.

Officers were involved in two separate car chases late Wednesday, ultimately resulting in arrests of five robbery suspects.

RELATED: Driver plows into Pappa’s Bar-B-Q after striking SUV and pedestrian

A group of men committed an armed robbery against a person near Gessner and Beechnut in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Someone flagged down a nearby officer, but the suspects jumped into a silver Chevy pickup truck and fled.

Police chased the truck to north Houston near Lee and Semmes, where the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.





One of the suspects was caught running away, but the others were still at-large.

Later, police noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the area with passengers who matched their suspects’ profiles.

A second pursuit began, with police tailing the new suspect vehicle.

RELATED: Four razor blades found melted into slides at two of Huntsville’s parks

The car turned down a road near Venus and Anchor streets, which, unfortunately for the robbers, turned out to be a dead end, trapping the suspects.

Police were able to arrest all four remaining suspects.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.