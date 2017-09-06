A Rosenberg couple spent $18,000 on an “Aqua Dam,” but it was money well spent during Harvey

When their home suffered over $100,000 in flood damage last year, Rosenberg couple Randy and Jennifer Socha were determined not to relive the experience.

So, when news of Harvey headed for the Houston area broke earlier this month, the couple did what anyone with $18,000 to burn would do:

They bought an Aqua Dam.

Delivered just a few hours later from Louisiana, the three-foot-high, 380-foot-long inner-tube structure was strategically placed around the perimeter of the Socha’s home to stave off any flooding.





Made of tubes designed to gather water, the Sochas worked for four days to pump out the rain.

But in the end, no water got inside their home.

Socha told Click2Houston.com the experience was like “fighting water with water.”

