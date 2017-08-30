A shivering toddler was found alive in drainage canal, clinging to her mom who had drowned

A mother and her toddler daughter were trying to escape rising floodwaters when their truck stalled out in a parking lot in Beaumont Tuesday afternoon.

The mother took her child out of the vehicle and they attempted to wade through the water, but were carried away into a drainage canal.

Sadly, authorities found the body of the woman Wednesday, but miraculously: The toddler was clinging to her mother, alive.

Showing signs of hypothermia, the child was treated in a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

Authorities fear fatalities will surge once the waters recede.