A show of Confederate pride at a Texas high school triggers social media backlash over safety concerns

Earlier this week, parents and students from Paris High School in Texas were confronted with a head-turning display as they pulled into the school parking lot: a row of pickup trucks flying Confederate flags posted in their truck beds.

Photos of the flags set off a social media frenzy, with people on both sides of the debate arguing over whether it’s appropriate to display the flags on school property.

Some students — and their parents — felt that the flags acted as a threat.





“My moms WHITE & Mexican, and she TAKES these flags serious she checked me out of school today because of the flags and the school asked her if she was here to pick me up because of the flags and she told them yes y’all know it’s wrong that y’all are allowing it,” student Maya Nyee wrote on social media.

“So apparently the spoiled white boys are standing up for their white supremacy rights at Paris High School. I guess PISD wants to be in national news again,” Brenda Cherry said in a Facebook post about the flags.

Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones issued a statement regarding the incident: