A Sienna Plantation teenager is expected to be OK after being shot Thursday evening

A 14-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being shot on her left side in an apparent accident in a Missouri City neighborhood Thursday evening.

RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting

The Sienna Plantation teenager was flown to the hospital at around 6:00 p.m. in serious, but stable, condition.

A juvenile boy was taken in for questioning, but details are unclear as to how the accident occurred.

RELATED: While waiting at a traffic light in southwest Houston, a man was shot in a random drive by shooting, and his killer remains at large





The address of the shooting was 10806 Cobblecreek Way.

No charges have been filed at this time, but this is a developing story.