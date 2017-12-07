An area resident made a shocking discovering around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Four Corners, near Mission Bend.

Lieu Nguyen, 39, was found dead in the driver’s seat of her car near the intersection of Bissonnet and Addicks Clodine roads. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Homicide investigation: Bissonnet / Addicks Clodine Rd. Female shot in her vehicle. Major Hines on scene for media. NOI at this time. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 6, 2017

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area, although a gun was not recovered at the location.

Police believe Nguyen, a single mother of two, was in her normal routine that day, driving home from work at an insurance office around 6 p.m. when the shooting occurred. As investigators search for a motive, they say the shooting may have been triggered by road rage.

According to KHOU, police say Nguyen was driving side-by-side with another vehicle Tuesday night when someone in the other vehicle pulled out a gun and began firing.

Sheriff’s investigators are waiting to interview a witness. They also have a video from a home near where the shooting occurred.

The only description deputies say they have of the shooter’s vehicle is a dark colored, mid-sized passage car.

Nguyen leaves behind 11-year-old and 8-month-old sons.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

