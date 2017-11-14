Menu
veterans box sized Read this Next

Found in a forgotten storage unit, a Houston family wants to return a hero's legacy
Advertisement

Football star-turned media personality Michael Strahan returned to his hometown of Houston earlier this week to survey some of the progress being made toward repairs after Harvey.


As part of his efforts, his organization reportedly hopes to rebuild 1,000 homes affected by the storm.

RELATED: Scientists Are Studying the Broad Impact of Harvey on Houston, but It’s Going to Take Them at Least a Year

According to ABC13, Strahan is working with Rebuilding Together Houston to aid reconstruction efforts after the hurricane.

“I just want people to know where their journey is and where they are,” Strahan said of his reasons for coming back to Houston during an interview. He also visited Houston in the weeks after the storm.

CE King High School is one place hit particularly hard during the storm, its hardwood gym floor warped and rendered unusable by flooding.

After Strahan discussed the school’s story on an aired Good Morning America segment, the school received a check for $454,000 by Dick’s Sporting Goods to use toward repairs.

On Monday, Strahan and others saw firsthand where it stands now, additionally enlisting the help of NFL hall-of-famer Deon Sanders to announce a donation from Under Armor for new uniforms.

RELATED: Houstonians Aren’t the Only Ones With Complaints About the Red Cross’ Response After Harvey

Hang in there, Houston. We’ve got do-ers on our side.

A son of Houston is back home to help the survivors of Harvey Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty Imagestw
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

Houston mayor issues “zero tolerance” executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Houston mayor issues “zero tolerance” executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

Stories You Might Like

A throwback of Houston Ballet’s Lauren Anderson lifting a rising star will captivate any audience
Rare Houston

A throwback of Houston Ballet’s Lauren Anderson lifting a rising star will captivate any audience

,
Following Sutherland Springs’ shooting, the debate on faith v. security heats up in Houston
Rare Houston

Following Sutherland Springs’ shooting, the debate on faith v. security heats up in Houston

,
Arguably the most generous man in Houston, a new petition wants to bring Mattress Mack to the streets
Rare Houston

Arguably the most generous man in Houston, a new petition wants to bring Mattress Mack to the streets

,
Already considered the least affordable in Texas, rent in Houston continues to rise
Rare Houston

Already considered the least affordable in Texas, rent in Houston continues to rise

,
Advertisement