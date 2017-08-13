A Southeast Houston couple won’t be getting married, but the relationship is over after their fight turned deadly

A couple’s fight turned deadly in southeast Houston, when a man arguing with his common law wife shot her after a heated exchange early Sunday morning.

Police say the man and woman were fighting outside their Village Way apartment building–with their children inside–when he shot her.

His mother was inside watching the kids, where his wife was found with the deadly gunshot wound.

Police took the man into custody.

This is a developing story.