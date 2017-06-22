A speeding driver met his fate in a 100 mph wreck that ended in a Midtown crash with a METRORail train

In recent months, Houston’s METRORail rail has increased its efforts and ramped up its ad campaign to get people to stop and be aware of their surroundings when near the METRORail tracks.

But that advice didn’t work for one driver.

According to reports, three vehicles and a METRORail train were involved in a fatal accident in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 6:00 p.m., a blue car and a gray sport vehicle were waiting at the stoplight on northbound Main Street at the McGowen intersection. A northline METRORail train was stopped at the McGowen station on Main.





Witnesses said a white SUV came speeding up Main Street, which is a one-way street in the area near the intersection.

According to one of the drivers in the accident, the SUV appeared to be going at least 100 mph.

The SUV crashed into the sides of the two stopped vehicles. After striking the vehicles, the SUV lost control, flipped upside down and smashed into the back of the METRORail train, which was still parked at the station.

The driver of the SUV is believed to have been killed on impact.

While the city was under a storm warning at the time of the accident, authorities said it was not raining, and weather is not considered to be a factor in the case.

The intersection of McGowen and Main remained closed while authorities cleaned up the wreckage and investigated the fatal crash.

METRORail service was disrupted for several hours after the accident.

