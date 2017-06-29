A Spirit-ed woman gave birth on a Texas-bound flight this week, and thank goodness help was on board

Babies are rarely born mid-air, thanks to the protracted nature of labor and doctors’ precautions in not allowing women to fly during certain stages of their pregnancies.

Tell that to a now-formally 36-week pregnant woman who delivered a boy on board a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas-Fort Worth last week.

Shortly after the plane took off from FLL, Cristina Penton, who was traveling with her two other children ages 11 and 12, started to feel ill:





“Within 10 to 15 minutes of takeoff, I began to feel like something was not fine,” Penton said during a press conference recorded by the New Orleans Advocate.

Things progressed rather quickly from there, but, thankfully, a pediatrician and a nurse were on the plane, both of whom helped to deliver little Christoph Lezcano.

Passengers broke into applause upon hearing the healthy 7-pound baby’s cries.

The plane was then diverted to New Orleans.

Penton and her three children plan to drive the rest of the way to their final destination–their home in Phoenix.

Congrats, Momma!