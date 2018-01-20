Menu
The fire reportedly occurred overnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, when the family of five slept inside their Spring-area home.

RELATED: A northwest Houston fire claimed a mother and left her son fighting for his life


Police said a mother and daughter could not escape the blaze, perishing from their injuries at the property in the 2000 block of Pebworth Place.

According to a statement on the situation, “a Precinct 4 deputy constable who broke a window to get inside the home” reportedly rescued a father and two sons.

Reports show survivors received a transport to Memorial Hermann with injuries related to smoke-inhalation; the father suffered second-degree burns on 40 percent of his body.

RELATED: A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel

Authorities said they are now investigating what potentially caused the fire.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

