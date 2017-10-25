A Spring man is going to prison for 40 years after molesting two boys on his girlfriend’s son’s baseball team

The Spring man ingratiated himself to fellow baseball parents – some even reportedly called him a friend.

But authorities recently discovered his friendly persona to be facade, and, now, Brent Laray Tucker, 40, is going to prison for 40 years after a jury convicted and judged sentenced him Monday of sexually assaulting two minors.

According to authorities, both of Tucker’s victims played on his girlfriend’s son’s boy’s baseball team during the summer of 2015.





In the first assault, Tucker reportedly molested a 12-year-old boy during a sleepover at Tucker’s home, as two other boys played video games in the same room.

The second assault of an 11-year-old also reportedly occurred during a sleepover, after which the boy alerted his parents; the 12-year-old then confessed Tucker abused him one month earlier, as well.

Police records show they arrested him the next month.

During his trial last week, both boys testified:

“These boys were the bravest people,” prosecutor Lisa Stewart said in an interview. “No one wants to testify about terrible things that happen to them in a room full of strangers. Both of them knew that them speaking out could help kids in the future.”

According to Stewart, Tucker charmed his way in with other parents, which she said is how many perpetrators of these crimes operate.:

“He was very good at putting on a mask for the public and gained the trust of these parents,” Stewart said further during the interview. “Two of these parents even called him a friend. That’s how these offenders work is they gain the trust of everyone around the kids, so they have the access and the trust to be able to abuse them.”