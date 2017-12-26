A road race between two Ford Mustangs going at speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour ended in tragedy Monday in northwest Harris County when two people were killed, one of whom was an innocent bystander.





The incident began when two cars, driven by Kevin Strong and Devante Franklin, began racing southbound on Highway 249 near Hollister Road. At around 12:45 p.m., one of the cars slammed into an SUV that was pulling out of a gas station.

According to deputies, the driver of the SUV, a man in his 50s, was killed. Strong was also killed in the crash. Deputies say two other people were also injured; Franklin was not.

“It just breaks your heart especially those that we’re being reckless, you know is one thing, that there were just innocent people that were impacted by this as well. One lost his life,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Car racing is always going to be a dangerous thing and it’s against the law and it shouldn’t happen.”

