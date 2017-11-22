A man who has been on the run for two months dodging a murder charge was found at his mother’s house in San Antonio.





Jamie West is charged with the murder of Derrick Moore, 30, in the south Houston area of Sunnyside. West is currently in the San Antonio jail.

According to witness accounts, the crime occurred when Moore became incensed when another man began flirting with his ex-girlfriend. After retrieving a gun, West inexplicably shot Moore, who was uninvolved in the triangle.

A neighbor recalls Moore was a good guy.

“Just a nice guy, stayed at home, never bothered nobody,” Michael Brown told ABC 13.

“I miss him though. He will be very well missed,” he said.