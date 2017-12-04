Authorities responded to a call of shots fired at Memorial City Mall Saturday evening, but it turned out to be something else.





RELATED: A Houston association says they are ready to protect the city with a new “comprehensive” flood plan

The loud noises were related to a smash-and-grab attempt by a male suspect at a jewelry store, according to responding units.

Reports of active shooter at Memorial City Mall have been confirmed to be false. Situation is stable and under control by @houstonpolice incident was actually a smash and grab at a jewelry store. No shooting or injuries have occurred. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 3, 2017

At about 7:45 p.m., police received the initial report from the west Houston mall.

The suspect fled from the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.

RELATED: The City of Houston wants Brays Bayou to be 47 million times better, and it’s already making moves