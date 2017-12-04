Menu
A father saves his three young children from an inferno in northeast Houston
Authorities responded to a call of shots fired at Memorial City Mall Saturday evening, but it turned out to be something else.


The loud noises were related to a smash-and-grab attempt by a male suspect at a jewelry store, according to responding units.

At about 7:45 p.m., police received the initial report from the west Houston mall.

The suspect fled from the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.

