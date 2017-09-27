A teacher allegedly let a student touch her breasts behind a burger joint

A Texas teacher has been arrested for allegedly letting a student get handsy with her behind a local burger restaurant.

Sara D’Spain is one of two teachers at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. On Thursday, police arrested D’Spain after they say a student received an inappropriate photo from the educator, KENS reports. When confronted, she admitted to sending the image through the social media app, Snapchat. The arrest affidavit also claims that D’Spain met the student behind a Culver’s Restaurant in Kerrville where they kissed and “the victim touched her on her breasts on the outside of her clothing.”





D’Spain is not facing any charges for the photograph, which she initially insisted that she only sent to a former student at Tivy High School, though later admitted sending it to a current student. On social media, the 38-year-old teacher frequently complained about her husband spending too much time at work, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The investigation began when another student brought the photo, in which the teacher reportedly appeared wearing her bra, to administrators. When police questioned the victim, he admitted to having a relationship with the teacher. The second investigation is ongoing and details have not been released.

D’Spain is charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student.