Like many teenagers, Heaven Ray Cox likes to sleep late.

This is reportedly why it wasn’t until her mother went to check on her Saturday when she discovered the 15-year-old vanished from their Mauriceville home, northeast of Beaumont.

Now, Cox’s family said they fear she is the victim of an abduction or running away with a man she met on social media, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Authorities are reportedly working to determine the girl’s whereabouts, saying she left a note indicating her plans to go to California.

Heaven’s mother Tammy posted on Facebook sharing updates about her daughter’s disappearance:

She said her teen suffers from bipolar disorder and left her medication behind.

On Wednesday, Tammy allegedly discovered the girl’s passport to be missing, reportedly contacting immigration authorities to help with the search.

If you would like to share information on Heaven’s disappearance, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.