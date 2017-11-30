Menu
Police Car Lights Read this Next

See how a group of teens robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight
Advertisement

Like many teenagers, Heaven Ray Cox likes to sleep late.

RELATED: The Utah teen whose family believed she was abducted for sex trafficking has been found


This is reportedly why it wasn’t until her mother went to check on her Saturday when she discovered the 15-year-old vanished from their Mauriceville home, northeast of Beaumont.

Now, Cox’s family said they fear she is the victim of an abduction or running away with a man she met on social media, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Authorities are reportedly working to determine the girl’s whereabouts, saying she left a note indicating her plans to go to California.

Heaven’s mother Tammy posted on Facebook sharing updates about her daughter’s disappearance:

She said her teen suffers from bipolar disorder and left her medication behind.

RELATED: Eighteen years after being abducted as a newborn, this now-adult woman has amazingly been found by police

On Wednesday, Tammy allegedly discovered the girl’s passport to be missing, reportedly contacting immigration authorities to help with the search.

If you would like to share information on Heaven’s disappearance, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

See how a group of teens robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight
Rare Houston

See how a group of teens robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight

,
A new report claims Houston’s jobs program is needed to ease income inequality
Rare Houston

A new report claims Houston’s jobs program is needed to ease income inequality

,
Texas House Speaker applauds Houston businesses for their role in the ‘bathroom bill’ fight
Rare Houston

Texas House Speaker applauds Houston businesses for their role in the ‘bathroom bill’ fight

,
A new book says Texas is better understood as three distinct nations — which one do you live in?
Rare Houston

A new book says Texas is better understood as three distinct nations — which one do you live in?

,
Advertisement