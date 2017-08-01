A terrifying night ends with two kids shot at an intersection on the south side

A 15-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were shot in their SUV while they were sitting at a red light on the city’s south side late Monday night.
RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting
The shooting occurred at South Street and the South Loop at approximately 11 p.m. According to the victims’ mother, Aurelia Hunter, her son Steven was driving with a friend in the passenger seat; his sister D’Asia, 12, was in the back seat.
After the shooting, Steven was able to drive home where Hunter’s fiancé then drove the two children to a fire station for help.
RELATED: Drive-by shooting in southeast Houston kills one
Hunter’s son was shot three times, her daughter once; both are in need of surgery. The friend in the passenger seat was uninjured.