A terrifying night ends with two kids shot at an intersection on the south side

A 15-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were shot in their SUV while they were sitting at a red light on the city’s south side late Monday night.

RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting

The shooting occurred at South Street and the South Loop at approximately 11 p.m. According to the victims’ mother, Aurelia Hunter, her son Steven was driving with a friend in the passenger seat; his sister D’Asia, 12, was in the back seat.

MOM shows us bullet holes where 15yo son & 12 yo daughter were shot. They survived. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/jlTA9yQ9PT — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 1, 2017

After the shooting, Steven was able to drive home where Hunter’s fiancé then drove the two children to a fire station for help.





RELATED: Drive-by shooting in southeast Houston kills one

Hunter’s son was shot three times, her daughter once; both are in need of surgery. The friend in the passenger seat was uninjured.