A Texas beaver is damming his way across state lines

True Texan drivers look for a reason to road trip and stop at the famed gas station, Buc-ee’s.

Houstonians were even blessed with several area locations.

But, now, Texas’ beloved beaver’s extra-clean bathrooms are crossing state lines.

Last spring, the company announced plans to expand into Florida and Alabama, and the Sunshine State’s debut is reportedly on the horizon.

According to Jacksonville.com, a 52,000-square-foot location off Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, Fla., will be the state’s first store, and nearly the 40th Buc-ee’s in the company, co-owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin said in an interview.





Construction on the 120-gas pump location is expected to break ground early next year and continue through most of 2018.

Originally, officials planned the first store in Florida to be at I-95 and LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, followed by one in Fort Myers; however, environmental issues reportedly changed plans.

