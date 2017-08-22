A Texas couple was looking to build a life in New York, but their plans were cut short after a lethal street brawl

Christina Romero Carroll was walking home with her husband George in Brooklyn, New York, Friday evening when the unthinkable happened.

Two men asked the Houston native a question.

“It was basically, ‘What are you looking at?’ ” Christina Carroll said in an interview to the New York Post. “And my husband — he’s a Texan — he’s like, ‘I’m looking.'”

It was the wrong thing to say, as the men started chasing after George Carroll and, devastatingly, stabbed him to death.





Now, Christina is in shock, left with only a GoFundMe page to preserve her husband’s legacy, who was born in Houston and grew up in Corpus Christi.

Both actors, the two married in 2012, only recently moving to the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn.

Christina now mourns the future they won’t have:

“It’s still not registering… We had just seen an apartment — we were going to see two more apartments today. I can’t believe we’re talking about him in the past.”