A Texas mom stands accused of assaulting a high schooler, and cell phone footage may show the truth

Authorities said they recently arrested the mother of a student at Miller High School in Corpus Christi on allegations she assaulted a fellow teenager who attends her daughter’s school.

A cell phone video showing the alleged assault is circulating on social media.

Police took Mary Alice Hernandez, 34, into custody Monday, charging her with assault to cause bodily injury.

Based on the cell phone footage, Hernandez attacked the teen on October 18, repeatedly striking the teen in her head, then fleeing the scene, as shown in the recording.





The attacked student’s mother posted the video on Facebook asking for help in identifying the woman who she alleged attacked her child, eventually leading to Hernandez’s arrest.

In a Facebook post, the girl’s mother claimed the teen didn’t want to hit back because she didn’t want to be disrespectful of the older age of her attacker.

The mom also suggested the fight occurred in retaliation after her daughter fought one-on-one with Hernandez’s teen daughter and won.

This is a developing situation.