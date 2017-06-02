A Texas spelling bee contestant’s mic-throwing technique goes viral

Over the years, contestants at the Scripps National Spelling Bee have honed a belabored technique that has drawn laughs and inspired mockery.

Whether the kids ask for a definition, for the word to be used in a sentence or its “country of origin,” the practice is becoming as natural to the contestants as breathing.

So when Shourav Dasari, 14, from Spring, was asked to spell “mogollon,” he surprised everyone with his answer.





“M-O-G-O-L-L-O-N,” and as he said the “n,” Dasari turned on his heel and headed back to his seat, smiling widely and confident he had the correct spelling before he received an acknowledgment from the judges.

When you drop the mic at the #spellingbee and your mom thinks you should pick it back up. pic.twitter.com/dxT898qpm0 — Jessica Hamilton (@JesHamL10) June 2, 2017

The act, done with bravado and speed, drew laughs and a few claps from the audience, who were no doubt thrilled with his quick response. His mom, on the other hand, looked just a touch annoyed.

Dasari was one of the last four contestants, spelling 10 words correctly before being knocked out, misspelling “struldbrug.”