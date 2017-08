Either way, when Kameron Grigsby, 17, who works as a parking lot attendent at HEB grocery store, found $1,500 in a wallet in a shopping cart, he immediately turned it in, according to KBMT. “I always believe you get it back three fold,” Grigsby told KBMT.

Grigsby, a senior on the football team at Central High School, credits what he learns on the gridiron for his off-the-field work ethic.





“You can always do the right thing, like our coach says, the right way,” Grigsby said. “You don’t have to always go astray. Stay on the right path and stay focused.”