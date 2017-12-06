Texas State University student Rudy Martinez was fired from his position with the college’s newspaper after his hateful comments against white people, according to reports.





According to the Daily Caller, Martinez called the DNA of white people “an abomination” in a column he wrote for The University Star, adding that “white death will mean liberation for all.”

“Ontologically speaking, white death will mean liberation for all,” Martinez wrote in the now-retracted op-ed.

“Accept this death as the first step toward defining yourself as something other than the oppressor. Until then, remember this: I hate you because you shouldn’t exist,” Martinez continued. “You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures, upon meeting you, die.”

The opinion column caused such an uproar that the paper fired Martinez, retracted the column and issued an apology.

Correction: A message from the University Star's Editorial Board pic.twitter.com/Q4hRmWycbp — The University Star (@UniversityStar) November 30, 2017

“The author of this column has jeopardized the atmosphere of inclusivity at this university and will no longer be published in The University Star,” read the response issued by the Star’s editorial board.

The Star has received hate mail, threats of defunding and threats against the lives of the paper’s staff as a result of the now-retracted column.

“There have been calls for several members of The University Star to resign with individuals threatening to defund the student publication if demands are not met. We have received a lot of constructive feedback that, as students, is invaluable to us,” the paper’s editorial board said.

A petition to defund the Star has reached over 1,800 signatures of its 2,500 goal at the time of this publication.

