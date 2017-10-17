A Texas Whataburger employee is out of a job for her refusal to serve certain customers

A Whataburger employee in North Texas is reportedly out of a job after she allegedly refused to serve two police officers.

Police Chief Jay Burch in Denison posted on Facebook his officers were trying to get something to eat at the Whataburger early Saturday when an unidentified female employee declined them service.

According to Burch, the employee cursed at the officers, saying “cops beat up my boyfriend and are racists.”





Whataburger acknowledged the incident by terminating the employee, providing in a statement the employee “acted out of line with Whataburger’s values to treat all customers with respect.”

The chain also announced it plans “to apologize in person and make this right.”

Another incident involving police officers and fast food occurred earlier this year at a Great American Cookie Company location in the Katy Mills Mall near Houston, where an employee offered to pay for an off-duty officer’s order.

A customer behind the cop became outraged, causing the teen to be terminated for his gesture he said he was attempting to make out of respect.

The company eventually reinstated the teen, but not before the exchange caused a social media firestorm.