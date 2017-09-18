A Tomball mother is taking drastic action after her 5-year-old son was abandoned on a hot, locked bus for hours

When a Tomball mother went to pick up her son from daycare last week, she was in for an unsettling surprise:

Jennifer Swanson arrived at Toddler House at around 5:30 p.m. for pickup, only to learn that her 5-year-old son Jeremiah wasn’t there.

Panicked, she rushed to Jeremiah’s school to see if he missed his bus to the facility.

Fortunately, after Swanson left the daycare, employees located the young boy on a bus in the parking lot; Jeremiah was locked on the hot, locked vehicle for about two hours.





“I thought my mom wasn’t going to come forever,” Jeremiah said in an interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Heartbreaking words from boy left on locked school bus today for hours. Toddler House Daycare self-reported the incident, acc to CPS. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/KDnWg2hWxX — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 15, 2017

When he was found, Jeremiah was sweaty, but, uninjured.

The daycare self-reported the incident to Child Protective Services; however, Swanson believes a headcount could prevent incidents like this from happening again.

She also said Jeremiah won’t be returning the daycare, which she researched prior to enrollment.

He only attended the facility for six days prior to the incident.

“I am very angry, very upset, but on the other hand, I’m glad my son is alive,” Swanson said in an interview.