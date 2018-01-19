Menu
Chris Paul,Trevor Ariza Read this Next

Rockets' Green, Ariza suspended, Clippers unpunished in locker room blowup
Advertisement

From a rare snow show, to more regular nighttime crime sprees, there’s a dull moment in Houston:

According to reports, earlier this week, criminals allegedly stole a truck–holding the driver at gunpoint– in the Third Ward before traversing the city for their next activity.


RELATED: Fireworks explode car trunk in southwest Houston — video shows the shocking aftermath

Police reportedly caught up with the accused at a southwest Houston convenience store, after zeroing in on the stolen vehicle, just as they finished robbing the business.

Reports show it all happened at the Buzzy Bee convenience store near Hillcroft and Airport around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When authorities called for backup and tried to apprehend the trio, police said the criminals raced away; a brief chase ensued, until the pickup crashed, rolling to its side, at Airport and Chimney Rock.

Police say the men then started running, with two of them slow enough for authorities to catch up, but a third man escaped.

RELATED: A 10-car wreck in southwest Houston ignites a truck and a traffic jam

Prosecutors say possible charges levied on the two include “aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading on foot and evading in a vehicle, a felony.”

If you would like to share information on the third suspect’s whereabouts or further information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement