From a rare snow show, to more regular nighttime crime sprees, there’s a dull moment in Houston:

According to reports, earlier this week, criminals allegedly stole a truck–holding the driver at gunpoint– in the Third Ward before traversing the city for their next activity.





RELATED: Fireworks explode car trunk in southwest Houston — video shows the shocking aftermath

Police reportedly caught up with the accused at a southwest Houston convenience store, after zeroing in on the stolen vehicle, just as they finished robbing the business.

Reports show it all happened at the Buzzy Bee convenience store near Hillcroft and Airport around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When authorities called for backup and tried to apprehend the trio, police said the criminals raced away; a brief chase ensued, until the pickup crashed, rolling to its side, at Airport and Chimney Rock.

Police say the men then started running, with two of them slow enough for authorities to catch up, but a third man escaped.

RELATED: A 10-car wreck in southwest Houston ignites a truck and a traffic jam

Prosecutors say possible charges levied on the two include “aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading on foot and evading in a vehicle, a felony.”

If you would like to share information on the third suspect’s whereabouts or further information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.