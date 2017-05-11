A trio of delivery services make life a breeze in Houston

Three businesses are set to debut and expand throughout the Bayou City, meaning it will be easier than ever to never leave home.

RELATED: Amazon will soon open the grocery store of our dreams — one with no checkout lines

Drizly, Press Cleaners and NuMe Express are rolling out in the area soon, according to the Houston Business Journal. This means that alcohol, dry cleaning and skincare services can soon be had in the privacy of one’s residence.

Boston-based Drizly will partner with retailers including Goody Goody Liquor, Al’s Liquor, Posh Liquor, Premier Fine Wine & Spirits and Village Liquor to coordinate the delivery of alcohol. The tech company’s app can even pick up ice and other party-related sundries.





Press Cleaners, out of Austin, already operates in other Texas cities. It will soon give customers the ability to schedule dry cleaning services–pick-up and drop-off–out of their homes.

RELATED: For Catholics who haven’t been to confession in a while, there’s an app for that

And NuMe Express, based in Houston, is going outside the Loop to Deer Park, Pearland and The Woodlands, offering services including Botox, soft-tissue fillers and skin rejuvenation treatments.