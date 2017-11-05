As if a World Series win wasn’t enough, a trio of Houston Astros appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last night during a hilarious segment on Weekend Update.

World Series MVP George Springer, José Altuve and Alex Bregman walked on set during a bit with cast member Leslie Jones.

Jones confessed from the desk that she has always loved baseball–especially for the men.

Then, she started talking about how mad she was when the Astros beat the Yankees in the ALCS.





“I was mad as hell,” she said. “I mean, that little Altuve–the bat is bigger than him!”

Then, she went after Springer.

“And the MVP? George Springer? He is Panamanian and Puerto Rican. His name is George Springer. C’mon, man, that’s the name of a goofy mattress salesman!”

On cue, in walked the trio.

“We already know you don’t actually watch baseball, so we wanted to give you a gift,” Springer said, presenting her with an Astros hat and jersey.

“You can give me anything you want,” Jones said, slyly changing her tune. “These men are fine as hell. I take it all back.”

After congratulating them, she then invited Altuve to, well, sit on her lap.

“This is not something I usually say at all — I mean, never — but good things do come in small packages,” she quipped about the short slugger.