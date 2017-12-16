The Sleep Shop Super Store, located along I-45 near Parker in north Houston, went up in flames yesterday, reportedly destroying the family-owned business and causing significant traffic woes for drivers.





Michael Premazone, who ran his business at the location for 25 years, told Eyewitness News the fire did more than burn the store, torching six full-time employees’ workplace, as well.

Additionally, as dark plumes of smoke rose from the inferno, reports show the fire froze traffic, backing up from the Tidwell exit to downtown.

Premazone said the fire started when a car in tow yard behind his store caught fire, and the flames quickly spread.