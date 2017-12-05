Menu
Houston police release video with a "grinchy" reminder to stay safe this Christmas
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a University of Houston student was robbed at gunpoint on campus, according to the school’s police department.


The incident happened in the 4800 block of Calhoun Road while the victim was walking toward parking lot 20C, near The Den, a popular campus bar.

Two men allegedly approached the man, one of whom had a gun. The men took the victim’s backpack, which had a laptop and a cell phone inside.

They were last seen heading south on Calhoun toward Wheeler Avenue in a 2000-2001 silver Chevy Impala, say authorities.

The student was not injured in the robbery.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
