A weekend police chase ended with two dead in a fiery crash, and officers are shaken after the incident

Police are people.

But when an incident as serious this weekend’s arises, it’s easy to forget.

A hit-and-run accident in north Houston over the weekend left a couple of cops emotional, after it led to a police chase and crash, resulting in two suspects’ deaths.

“I would like to speak to the human element of this accident,” Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department said in a statement. “In speaking to the officer–he’s a two-year veteran–good officer, very emotional. People think that with our jobs sometimes we’re just machines, but we’re not. We’re human beings. We have families just like everybody else.”





The chase started early Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., when two suspects fled a hit-and-run accident, going southbound on Interstate 45 before turning east onto the North Loop.

After the suspects exited Irvington Boulevard, they sped through two red lights and crashed into a concrete pillar in the 1700 block of Kelley Street.

The truck then burst into flames.

Officers tried to douse the blaze, but it was too late. Both the driver and a male passenger died at the scene.

“I also want to say something to the families,” Finner continued in his statement. “We haven’t identified the individuals, but we know that they have families, as well. So we’re praying for the officers, but we’re praying for the suspects’ families, as well.”