A weeks-long police operation brings a prostitution ring down and nets 250-plus arrests

After weeks of detective work, police have brought down a Houston prostitution ring and racked up hundreds of arrests.

The operation was part of a nationwide effort called the “National Johns Suppression Initiative,” but it found particular success in Houston.

Police arrested more than 250 johns and sex traffickers in the sting, the Houston Chronicle reports. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “I’m very proud of our work, but concerned by the fact that demand hasn’t declined.”





The Houston Police Department, alone, arrested 88 buyers and nine traffickers. Sheriff deputies took in 161 buyers.

The district attorney’s chief noted, “The motivation is to attempt to go higher in the chain rather than target the prostitutes–to get the traffickers themselves.” The operation was conducted with the help of eight different hotel operators in the area.

Mug shots of the arrested Johns can be found on HPD's flickr page at https://t.co/oJ8bvEUYkR https://t.co/QOv1KGZy5k — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 18, 2017

While it has been a busy year for law enforcement trying to tackle the problem of prostitution, it’s a constant battle. In 2016, the district attorney said they prosecuted around 1,400 cases of selling sex. One authority mentioned that they’re working hard to shed the idea that Houston is “America’s sex trafficking capital.”

Solicitation of prostitution is only a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by 180 days in jail.