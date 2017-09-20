A west Houston home already ravaged by Harvey received its final death blow

A west Houston home damaged from Hurricane Harvey suffered the ultimate indignity of being engulfed in flames.
Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The home is located on Boheme Drive near Gaywood.
Unfortunately, first responders were limited by the post-Harvey debris surrounding the house, and struggled to find the fire hydrant covered with trash.
Now, arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.