A west Houston home already ravaged by Harvey received its final death blow

A west Houston home damaged from Hurricane Harvey suffered the ultimate indignity of being engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The home is located on Boheme Drive near Gaywood.

Unfortunately, first responders were limited by the post-Harvey debris surrounding the house, and struggled to find the fire hydrant covered with trash.

ON FIRE: W. Houston home that was damaged by flood, now a total loss. Firefighters had trouble getting to home due to debris. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/d1t9PKGWqX — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) September 19, 2017

Now, arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.