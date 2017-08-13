A White Nationalist Texan recently booked space at A&M to bring Richard Spencer back to campus

Last December, Richard Spencer spoke at Texas A&M University in a controversial appearance sparking discussion — and outrage — about the right to free speech on public university campuses.

RELATED: Instead of just watching Richard Spencer get punched in the face, here’s why his racist worldview is wrong

Now, the man who brought the controversial, vilified figure to the school is at it again.

Following Charlottesville’s violent riots over the weekend, it is being reported former A&M student and self-proclaimed white nationalist Preston Wiginton recently booked public space at the university for a potential encore:





“The key purpose of the event is to protest the liberal agenda of White Guilt and white genocide that is taught at most all universities in America,” Wiginton wrote in a press release.

Meanwhile, the school’s student body president, Bobby Brooks, recognizes the event could turn violent, and wants to protect his fellow students:

RELATED: Do you know who punched Richard Spencer? The information could be worth thousands

“I will never know what it is like to be a student of color at Texas A&M University and in this world, but I acknowledge this rally, offensively hosted on September 11th, signifies hatred,” he wrote in a statement regarding the scheduled September event.

This is a developing story.