Menu
Downturn Dating Read this Next

Tea + Victory is bringing English tea and more than 500 board games to Houston in 2018
Advertisement

Anyone who knows anything about fine art knows you never, ever touch it.


Well, 29-year-old Lindy Lou Layman reportedly didn’t care much for the art world’s rules. And now she could pay a hefty price after allegedly getting drunk on a first date with a prominent Houston attorney, tearing down two original Andy Warhol paintings from the wall of the attorney’s home and throwing two sculptures, KHOU reported.

The Warhols are estimated at $500,000 each, and the sculptures at $20,000 each.

The attorney is Tony Buzbee, who hosted a fundraiser for then-presidential nominee Donald Trump at his $14 million mansion in June 2016.

Layman was charged with felony criminal mischief, according to court records, for allegedly tearing three paintings from their perches and pouring an unidentified liquid on them; and also for allegedly destroying two abstract sculptures by “throwing them across the room.”

She was released on $30,000 bond.

The incident took place on Dec. 23 when Buzbee and Layman went on a first date. Buzbee told police that Layman was too intoxicated to drive, so he called for an Uber when they returned to his home in the posh Houston neighborhood of River Oaks.

RELATED: New details on “RHONY” stars drunken hotel bedroom affair show what led to her arrest

But, Buzbee told police, she wouldn’t leave, and hid inside his home. He found her and called a second Uber, but this time Layman allegedly became aggressive.

Facebook/Tony Buzbee

When police arrived and arrested Layman, the estimated damage to the artwork totaled $300,000.

RELATED: Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control

During her court appearance, Layman said she is from Dallas and has worked as a court reporter for nine years.

It’s not the first time Buzbee has made headlines in Houston at his home. In 2016, he caused a stir for parking a tank outside of his home, igniting a brief fight with his homeowner’s association. The tank is apparently featured on Buzbee’s Facebook page.

On his page, Buzbee lists his relationship status as single, so it seems this first date won’t lead to something more.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Amid airplane scandal, people remember the time Sheila Jackson Lee was voted the “Meanest” in Congress
Rare Houston

Amid airplane scandal, people remember the time Sheila Jackson Lee was voted the “Meanest” in Congress

,
Tea + Victory is bringing English tea and more than 500 board games to Houston in 2018
Rare Houston

Tea + Victory is bringing English tea and more than 500 board games to Houston in 2018

,
Forget Tinder – there’s a new dating app coming to town, and it’s based on your DNA
Rare Houston

Forget Tinder – there’s a new dating app coming to town, and it’s based on your DNA

,
University of Houston student organizes Christmas bicycle donation drive
Rare Houston

University of Houston student organizes Christmas bicycle donation drive

,
Advertisement