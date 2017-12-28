Anyone who knows anything about fine art knows you never, ever touch it.





Well, 29-year-old Lindy Lou Layman reportedly didn’t care much for the art world’s rules. And now she could pay a hefty price after allegedly getting drunk on a first date with a prominent Houston attorney, tearing down two original Andy Warhol paintings from the wall of the attorney’s home and throwing two sculptures, KHOU reported.

The Warhols are estimated at $500,000 each, and the sculptures at $20,000 each.

The attorney is Tony Buzbee, who hosted a fundraiser for then-presidential nominee Donald Trump at his $14 million mansion in June 2016.

Layman was charged with felony criminal mischief, according to court records, for allegedly tearing three paintings from their perches and pouring an unidentified liquid on them; and also for allegedly destroying two abstract sculptures by “throwing them across the room.”

She was released on $30,000 bond.

The incident took place on Dec. 23 when Buzbee and Layman went on a first date. Buzbee told police that Layman was too intoxicated to drive, so he called for an Uber when they returned to his home in the posh Houston neighborhood of River Oaks.

But, Buzbee told police, she wouldn’t leave, and hid inside his home. He found her and called a second Uber, but this time Layman allegedly became aggressive.

When police arrived and arrested Layman, the estimated damage to the artwork totaled $300,000.

During her court appearance, Layman said she is from Dallas and has worked as a court reporter for nine years.

It’s not the first time Buzbee has made headlines in Houston at his home. In 2016, he caused a stir for parking a tank outside of his home, igniting a brief fight with his homeowner’s association. The tank is apparently featured on Buzbee’s Facebook page.

On his page, Buzbee lists his relationship status as single, so it seems this first date won’t lead to something more.