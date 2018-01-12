Police said they are looking into a Monday-morning incident, during which a 28-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband.

RELATED: Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related





Investigators said they believe Rosa Marie Olvera attacked her 32-year-old husband at their apartment in the 8400 block of Park Place in southeast Houston; she is now being held in jail in connection with the crime.

Her husband reportedly received a rushed transport to the hospital, in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

RELATED: Verdict delivered for a Houston woman who caught the eye of Dateline, stabbing her husband 31 times

Prosecutors are asking Olvera’s bail be denied.

Records show she is due in court next month.