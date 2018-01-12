Menu
Police said they are looking into a Monday-morning incident, during which a 28-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband.

RELATED: Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related


Investigators said they believe Rosa Marie Olvera attacked her 32-year-old husband at their apartment in the 8400 block of Park Place in southeast Houston; she is now being held in jail in connection with the crime.

Screen shot of Harris County Police Dept.’s website

Her husband reportedly received a rushed transport to the hospital, in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

RELATED: Verdict delivered for a Houston woman who caught the eye of Dateline, stabbing her husband 31 times

Prosecutors are asking Olvera’s bail be denied.

Records show she is due in court next month.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
