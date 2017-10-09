A woman got soda popped with a two-liter 7up during her racist rant at a Houston bus stop

A YouTube user who goes by the handle ‘Legendary Jones’ uploaded quite the confrontation caught on camera at a Houston bus stop last month.

As featured above, the video, taken with a cell phone, shows a white woman continuously taunting and harassing a black man waiting at the bus stop, regularly throwing out the n-word in her rant directed at him and the other people waiting for the bus.

The footage starts a few minutes into the confrontation.

Eventually, the woman kicked the man’s bag of groceries, prompting him to slap her upside the head with a two-liter bottle, and things continue to escalate, until she is shown being dragged by the hair.

No one else appears to interfere before this point, but another man, possibly just off the arriving bus, pulls the guy away, proceeding to hit him.

Just another day on Houston transit.