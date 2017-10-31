A woman spooked by a dog makes an unexpected splash in Harris County

The dog came out of nowhere, and the woman behind the wheel freaked.

RELATED: Houstonians witnessed a fiery, fatal scene last night at the intersection of Ashcroft and Bissonnet

But when she tried to avoid the canine, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending her car careening into an apartment building ‘s pool area in northwest Harris County.

The accident happened late Monday night at the Providence at Champions apartments. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say the woman lost control of her car because of the animal, which darted in front of her.





An apartment building sustained major damage in the accident, with some residents trapped on the second floor for a period of time.

RELATED: After being carjacked by a suicidal man, a victim tells her terrifying tale

There is no word of the driver’s condition.