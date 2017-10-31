A woman using the bathroom at a Katy gas station was recorded by a phone in a creepy place

She asked to use the restroom at a Katy gas station.

The woman got more than relief, however, when she realized she was being recorded–thanks to a phone pointed at her in a trashcan.

A pin-sized hole was observed in the receptacle, which enabled to the phone to record her every move, and now a warrant for a man’s arrest has gone out in connection with the crime, which happened last spring.





Kelvin Jermain Burrell, 42, has been charged with improper photography for allegedly using the phone to record the woman in the bathroom of a Valero station on South Mason Road. He was an employee at the store.

The victim observed the phone recording after she opened the trashcan, according to court documents.

The woman turned over the phone to authorities shortly after the incident, and the phone was tracked back to Burrell.