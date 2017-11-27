Menu
Police say a woman shot a teen during a home invasion in north Harris County last night
No one was hurt in a five-car crash caused by an allegedly impaired wrong-way driver early Thursday morning on U.S. 59.

RELATED: The man involved in a fatal wrong-way West Loop crash appeared in court yesterday


The crash happened around midnight, when the driver clipped a truck and car before piling into two other vehicles near Newcastle Drive on the Southwest Freeway.

The driver’s car and one other were extensively damaged, but amazingly, no one was seriously hurt in the multi-car wreck.

RELATED: A wrong-way driver killed a woman on the West Loop early this morning

The driver was taken to the hospital and it is currently unknown what charges will be filed; authorities do believe the driver was impaired at the time of the accident.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
