No one was hurt in a five-car crash caused by an allegedly impaired wrong-way driver early Thursday morning on U.S. 59.

The crash happened around midnight, when the driver clipped a truck and car before piling into two other vehicles near Newcastle Drive on the Southwest Freeway.

The driver’s car and one other were extensively damaged, but amazingly, no one was seriously hurt in the multi-car wreck.

The driver was taken to the hospital and it is currently unknown what charges will be filed; authorities do believe the driver was impaired at the time of the accident.