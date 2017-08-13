A wrong-way driver killed a woman on the West Loop early this morning

A wrong-way driver slammed into a small SUV early this morning on the West Loop, killing a female driver.
RELATED: Report: Houston has the highest number of deadly highways in Texas
The head-on collision happened near Pine Street at 2:18 a.m.
According to the Bellaire Police Department, the male driver who caused the crash was traveling in a white truck going northbound in the southbound lanes.
RELATED: Wrong-way driver causes crash and ties up Baytown bridge
Police are investigating as to whether the man was intoxicated.
Neither person involved in the crash has been identified.