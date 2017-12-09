You may remember reading about the mystery of Malaysian Airlines flight 370 – the plane which vanished without a trace and remains lost despite searcher’s best efforts – in the news a year ago.





However, one year after authorities indefinitely postponed the efforts, with the help of Houston-based company Ocean Infinity, the search is set to resume.

The final sea trials of the SeaWorkers have happened in the Solent before moving to @Ocean__Infinity's mothership, the Seabed Constructor. pic.twitter.com/XeHGDL4WhF — ASV Global (@ASVLtd) July 18, 2017

According to the Daily Beast, Ocean Infinity is in negotiations with the Malaysian government to search its waters for the downed aircraft once more and will be sending a search vessel to start looking in January.

Its ship, named the Seabed Constructor, will reportedly sail to the Indian Ocean, where the company believes the flight 370 crashed, to search the depths for any trace of the aircraft and the 239 vanished people last seen in 2014.

Ocean Infinity officials say there is not much time to complete its search, according to the Beast; the original search efforts failed to turn up any leads on the situation after 966 days of work but, Ocean Infinity says it is committed to finishing their search in just 90.

They say the reduced time is due in part because of the technology they will be using on its Seabed Constructor.

Although the equipment is said to be unsuited to turbulent water, the period between December and March provides the calmest seas, and officials maintain their optimism.

Australian oceanographers say they also found what they believe to be “a most-likely location of the aircraft” 100 miles to the north of the original search area, and believe there is an “unprecedented precision and certainty” about the likelihood of finding 370 there.

Houstonians are known for pulling off the impossible, but stay tuned.