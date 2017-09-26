A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend

A mom was pushing her child in a stroller along a highway feeder road late Saturday night when she was hit by a car.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, which occurred on the northbound frontage of North Freeway near North Vista.

While the mother, 20, was hospitalized, her 1-year-old daughter escaped with only cuts and bruises, KPRC reported.





It is unknown if the two were walking in the roadway. Harris County Precinct 4 is investigating the incident further.

If you have information on this situation, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.