New owners of a little puppy now named Thor say they reportedly found in Dickinson, discarded in a trash back with one of his eyes protruding from its socket.





But, after the ruff start to his life, he will soon be getting the treatment and home he deserves.

Melvin Trover, animal services manager at Bayou Animal Services, said he recently found Thor and took him to Animal Kingdom Pet Hospital for immediate attention.

Unfortunately, Trover further said cases like this aren’t as uncommon as you’d hope.

RELATED: An arrest has been made in the sad case of the abused dog in the suitcase

“We probably get 10 to 15 welfare concerns a week,” he said in an interview with H-town Today. “Something like this is once a month, but, in the greater Houston area, this is happening every day.”

Thor is reportedly currently in a home and recovering well, receiving round-the-clock medical care and treatment.

Kristin Smith, one of the veterinary technicians who treated the puppy, said she is also the one who named him:

“He needed a nice, strong name,” she said in an interview, explaining she named Thor after the character in the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

She went on to say she was left with no choice but to remove Thor’s right eye, arriving for care malnourished, but he’s reportedly rallied very well:

“Surgery went quite well, surprisingly,” Dr. Michael Athon said in an interview. “As it turns out, he has good vision on the left eye. He rebounded quite rapidly considering how malnourished he was. It’s just a really glorious thing to see him reanimate.”

Donations for Thor’s medical care are being accepted through a YouCaring page set up by Bayou Animal Services, and anyone with information about Thor’s attackers is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-514-0370.

RELATED: For the first time ever this once abused dog is getting to play outside with his four-legged friends