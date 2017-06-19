Texans are having major problems with access to mental health assistance resources, and your local county may have to make up the cost

Sufficient access to mental health programs is still a serious problem for a lot of people in Texas, according to a report from Community Impact News.

The report contends the main reason for this situation is a lack of funding. The state’s population is growing at too fast, at a rate for spending on programs designed to help people with behavioral mental health issues, to keep up.

According to the Texas Legislature Mental Health Select Committee and the Department of State Health Services, 1 in 5 Texas adults suffer from a mental health condition. In Montgomery County alone, state officials claim 23,000 residents have a “severe and persistent mental illness.”





Instead of getting the help they need, people with these problems often wind up in Harris County jail. This is the case so often that Judge Ed Emmett called it “the largest mental health facility in the state of Texas,” which he further described as “not something to be proud of.”

The state budget for the coming fiscal year sets aside $3.4 billion for “behavioral health services,” including counseling, crisis intervention, and prescription medications. That’s down from $3.6 billion in the previous year, but still much higher than funding in 2012-2014.

County budgets are expected to make up the difference in funding, but still make up a tiny sliver of overall spending.