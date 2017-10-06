According to a new study, two Houston intersections are among the most dangerous in Texas

A study by a personal injury attorney found the most dangerous intersection in Texas is in Houston.

The study showed the intersection at Bissonnet Street and West Sam Houston Parkway boasts the highest rate of fatal accidents within 150 feet of the intersection.

Attorney Brian White gathered data from the Texas Department of Transportation from 2012 to 2015, with data showing 335 accidents and 263 injuries at the southwest Houston intersection in just four years – a rate of seven accidents and more than five injuries per month.

“We saw there was an increase in wrecks,” White said in an interview with a local TV station. “I don’t know who else would see that as much as me, because I’m a car wreck lawyer. I just wanted a gauge on exactly how much the risk has gone up.”





Houston personal injury lawyer Daragh Carter offered his explanation of the high accident rate to Texas Monthly:

“You’ve got that huge overpass, and there are two feeder roads, each controlled by different sets of lights,” he said in the interview. “So if you run that first one [on Bissonnet], if the lights are synced, and they usually are, you are probably going to run the second set too, even if you are flying.”

Houston is also home to the deadliest intersection in Texas within the same data timeframe, near the Sam Houston Parkway; the intersection of Bammel North Houston and the North Sam Houston Parkway saw three fatal accidents in four years

Data further shows trends for more dangerous accidents across Houston are, overall, on the rise:

The report found a 42 percent increase in intersection-related accidents in recent years, from 21,524 in 2012, to 30,583 in 2015.

White’s study does not speculate on the reasons for the steep increase, which could include the city’s rising population, infrastructure repairs or urban sprawl.

