A 20-year-old man reportedly suffered severe burns after authorities said a house fire tore through his family’s home in Friendswood late last night.





According to fire officials, the blaze started at around 11:00 p.m., with five people inside the house at Pleasant Plains Drive in the Forest Bend neighborhood at the time.

Four reportedly escaped without injuries; the injured 20-year-old man received a transport by helicopter with critical burns.

Sadly, two family pets — a dog and a bird — lost their lives in the fire.

While officials said the home is a total loss, the flames did not damage nearby property, according to the Forest Bend Fire Department:

“[The] fire started in the rear of the structure, other than that, Harris County Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause and exact origin, but it is in the rear bedroom of the structure,” Chief Tom Hoff with the Forest Bend Fire Department said in an interview.

This is a developing story.